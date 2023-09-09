Life Story: Dezheng Li, 84; Lifelong Animal Lover

Mrs. Dezheng Li Passed away September 8 peacefully at her home in Somerset.

She was 84 years old.

Li was born in Shanghai, China where she resided before moving to the United States five years ago to live with her loving daughter Tracy. She was a lifelong animal lover and devoted teacher who was always willing to learn. After moving to the U.S., she spent many hours at local libraries determined to reach her goal of learning English as her second language.

She had numerous hobbies which included playing the piano, listening to music, painting animals and caring for the cats and dogs in her local community. She was a role model and well-respected elder among her extended family. She had many friends whom she was very close with until this day. She gave many helping hands to many people and touched many hearts.

Li is now together with her loving husband Mengxu

Li is survived by her two daughters, Tracy and her husband Vlad, Shirley along with her husband Changluo, her siblings, Yanchang and Wanzhen, and loving grandchildren Paul, Linfei and Linhan

In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to CapicCats, a non profit organization to help community cats in Central NJ, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/CapicCats

Services will be held privately at the Gleason Funeral Home.





