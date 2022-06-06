Life Story: David W. Gates, 79; Retired From PSE&G

David W. Gates of Somerset passed away June 3 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 79.

Born in Ossining, New York, he lived in Long Island, Syracuse and New Brunswick before moving to Somerset in 1967.

He worked for Public Service Electric & Gas as a member of the Gas & Appliance Workers UA Local #855, New Brunswick for 32 years before retiring in 1997. He then worked as a Car Transporter for Ray Catena Mercedes Benz in Edison.

David was a member of the Public Service Retirees, various Fenton Glass Antiques Clubs and interested in the Southwest Indian Foundation. He enjoyed trading many types of antiques, particularly hats and in his free time enjoyed tinkering around the house, reading all manner of books and attending various multicultural events. David was also a longtime volunteer with the Franklin High School Marching Band, spending many seasons driving the instrument truck.

His wife, Barbara F. Gates died in 2016. He is also predeceased by his parents, Walter C., Sr. and Grace L. Gates; and brother, Walter C., Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne of South Bound Brook; son and daughter-in-law, David and Sarah of Highland Park; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Dolores of Succasunna; and grandson, Daniel of Highland Park.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. June 7 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, with services starting at 7:30 p.m. Cremation will be held privately.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to: Southwest Indian Foundation, Lung Cancer Research Foundation, or any other charity of your choice.



