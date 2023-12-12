Life Story: David ‘Dave’ Dwelle, 68; US Army Veteran

David “Dave” Dwelle, 68, passed away peacefully at home on December 9 after a long battle with cancer.

Dave was born in Rahway to Clifford and Gertrude Dwelle. He graduated from Union Catholic High School and received various certificates from Union County Vo-Tech.

He served in the US Army in the 172nd Infantry Brigade and was stationed in Alaska and Colorado. He received numerous badges and medals.

He married the love of his life, Beth on September 29, 1984 and they moved to Somerset shortly after and raised three beautiful daughters. Dave worked as a facility maintenance mechanic at AT&T, Lucent Technologies, and JLL. Dave was a greatly skilled craftsman and took pride in his home.

Dave enjoyed his yearly vacations to Long Beach Island, Lexington, VA, Ocean City, MD and Nascar races with his friends. He was a longstanding, faithful fan of the LA Rams no matter how the season was going.

Dave will always be remembered for his quick-witted and animated sense of humor and was never without a corny “dad joke”.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Karen Meyers.

Dave is survived by his wife of 39 years, Beth; three daughters, Samantha, Stephanie, Emily and grandson Austin, as well as three siblings, Robert, Charles (Bud), and Debbie.

A gathering to celebrate and remember Dave’s life is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. December 16 at Gleason Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Where Angels Play Foundation PO Box 670, Oakhurst, NJ 07755 in memory of Dave. www.whereangelsplayfoundation.org.





Your Thoughts

comments