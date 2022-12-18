Life Story: Darlene Dupree, 74; FHS Graduate

Darlene Dupree, 74, passed away on October 28 at her home in Somerset.

Ms. Dupree was born February 22, 1948, in New Brunswick to the late Thomas and Hilda (Pryzogda) Prindaville. She was a lifelong resident of Somerset.

Darlene attended Franklin Township High School. She worked as a customer service agent at CSSC in Edison’s Raritan Center. She later worked as an executive support for Comcast until retiring.

Darlene enjoyed shopping on QVC, watching MSNBC, savoring a fine glass of red wine, and reading Agatha Christie novels. She also loved animals, especially her four cats, Sonny, Gracie, Callie, and Little-Little.

Ms. Dupree was predeceased by her sister, Ann Marie Prindaville.

She is survived by her Brittany Nagy and Michael Nagy who she regarded as her niece and nephew; her brothers, John and his wife Alice Prindaville, and Thomas and his wife Celeste Prindaville. She is also survived by her cousin, John and his wife Theresa Nagy, her extended family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter at 475 DeMott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873.



