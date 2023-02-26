Life Story: Daniel Marx, 78; Was CPA

Mr. Daniel Marx passed away on February 23, 2023 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 78 years old.

Dan was born and raised in Irvington NJ, where he met his future wife, Esta Roth. He graduated from Irvington High School and furthered his education at Rutgers University, earning an MBA in Accounting.

He was employed by Samuel Klein and Company in Newark and then went on to work for Grad Associates also in Newark for many more years. He also ran his own private CPA practice where he did tax and accounting work for neighbors, friends and small businesses.

He and his wife Esta first resided in Colonia and then moved to Edison, where they raised their family together. In 2004, they moved to Somerset Run in Franklin Township where they both made many good friends.

Dan was an active member of Temple Ohev Shalom in Colonia where he served in many leadership roles, including Congregation President. He was currently a member of Temple Beth El in Somerset.

In retirement, he was able to enjoy travelling and playing cards with his friends, and enjoying the precious time he spent with his grandchildren.

Dan was pre-deceased by his loving wife Esta in 2018 and by his parents Walter and Zita Marx.

He is survived by his children, Mitchell Marx and his wife Ellen and Amy Blake and her husband Jason, as well as his beloved grandchildren Shawn, Zoey and Will. He is also survived by his brother Bernie Marx and his wife Judith.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. February 27 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. Please arrive by 10:45.

Graveside services will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge.

Contributions in his name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org