Life Story: Daniel J. DiMaria Sr., 88; Daughter Is Somerset Resident

Daniel J. DiMaria, Sr., 88, affectionately known as ‘Popdan’, entered into eternal life on March 14 in Hazleton, PA of complications due to COPD.

Born in Hazleton, PA, son of the late Joseph and Florence (Castrina) DiMaria, he settled in Neshanic Station in 1967.

He was a Korean War Army Veteran who honorably served his country from 1955 to 1961. He worked as a quality engineer until his retirement from Anadigics in 1998.

He was a faithful parishioner and a member of the Knights of Columbus at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church in Three Bridges, and was a life member of the Neshanic Volunteer Fire Company. He loved to bowl, attend Penn State football games, travel the world and spend time with his grandchildren.

Dan was predeceased by his sister Carmelita and has three surviving siblings: Angela, Anthony, and Joseph.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marie (Hinger) DiMaria and will be deeply missed by his three children, Laura (David Erb) of Harrisburg, PA, Daniel Jr (Anjuli) of Snowmass Village, CO, and Marisa (William Gallagher) of Somerset; seven grandchildren, Patrick Erb (Emily), Alison Gramlich (Kevin), Adam Gallagher, Andrea Gallagher, Dominic DiMaria, Juliet DiMaria, and Niccolo DiMaria; and a great grandson Benjamin Erb. Dan was also beloved by his “honorary Korean granddaughters” A-rim and Hae-rim Lee, whose family hosted Dan on his many business trips to Korea.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a viewing from 7-9 p.m. March 24 or from 9:30-10:15 a.m. March 25 at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 US Rt 202 North, Three Bridges.

The funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. March 25 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, 105 Summer Road, Three Bridges. The entombment will be private at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel’s name to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, 105 Summer Road, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 or to The American Lung Association at www.lung.org.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Daniel J. DiMaria, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.



