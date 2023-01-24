Life Story: Daequan Jones, 27; FHS Class Of 2014

Daequan Jones of Somerset passed away suddenly on January 11. He was 27.



Born in New Brunswick on January 4, 1996 to Cynthia Johnson and the late Willie Jones, he was raised in New Brunswick before moving to Somerset.

He graduated from Franklin High School on June 27, 2014 and worked at Rutgers University, for a transportation company and various factories throughout New Jersey.



Known as “DaeDae” to his loved ones, he had a loving heart, great sense of humor and adored his mother as well as his nieces and nephews. He had a pure heart and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Daequan enjoyed watching sports and betting on the games. He was a fan of Miami Dolphins football but his favorite activity was listening to music, particularly hip hop.



Daequan leaves behind his mother, Cynthia Johnson; grandmother, Lois Johnson; sisters, Iesha Johnson, Alletheia Johnson and Brianna Johnson; sister-in-law, Nisheera Howard; brothers, Tory Johnson, John Howard and Tyshawn Jones; nieces, Tajah Johnson, Nijah Spence, Jordan Walker, Sy’nia Walker, Jayla Johnson, Amia Johnson and Novah Howard; and nephews, Tymeer Johnson and Peyton Howard. Daequan will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. January 27 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Avenue, Somerset, followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Service. Cremation will be held privately.

For those wishing to attend the services virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 402059.



