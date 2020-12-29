Life Story: Cosimo Barbiero, 80; First US Stop Was Somerset

Cosimo Barbiero, 80, passed away on December 27 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville.

Mr. Barbiero was born September 26, 1940 in Calabria, Italy to the late Pietro and Caterina (Agostino) Barbiero. He immigrated in the 1950’s to Somerset, NJ, before settling in South Bound Brook, where was a lifelong resident.

Cosimo begin his carrier at Morrison Steel in New Brunswick. He later owned and operated Banner Food Store in Somerville for many years. He was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook, where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of Elks club in

Bound Brook and in Somerville. Cosimo loved to try his luck at the casino in Atlantic City and Las Vegas, however he loved Vegas the most. He also enjoyed horse racing. Above all, Cosimo loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving father, an adoring grandfather, a caring brother and a dear friend; he will be missed by many.

Mr. Barbiero was preceded in death by his loving wife, Francesca Barbiero and his sister, Rosa Barbiero.

He is survived by his sons, Peter and his wife Giulia of Somerset and Cosimo Jr. and his wife Nancy of Bridgewater; his brothers, Sal, Joe, Dominic and Tony Barbiero; his sisters, Rita Mazzaferro, Maria Barbiero-Spano and Marianna Tavernese. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gloria and her husband John Natale, Debbie, Francesca, Michael, Amanda, Victoria and Sophia; his great grandson, Ciro Gino Natale and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be live streamed, please contact the family for login credentials.

Family only may visit on Wednesday, December 30th from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at Our Lady of Mercy Church, High Street in South Bound Brook. Entombment will follow at St.Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donation in Cosimo Barbiero’s name to the Meals on Wheels at www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/donate or to the Paralyzed Veterans of America at www.pva.org/pva/donate-now.



