Life Story: Clifford M. Davidson, 63; FHS Class Of 1978, Patent Attorney

Clifford M. Davidson, formerly of Somerset and most recently of Holmdel and Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on January 14 at the age of 63.

Cliff was a prominent patent attorney known for his legal acumen and creativity, particularly in the pharmaceutical sciences, and for his warmth, charisma and wit.



Born in Yonkers with a short residence in the Bronx, Cliff then moved with his family to Somerset. Spending the rest of his childhood in Somerset, Cliff graduated from Franklin High School. He obtained a BS in pharmacy from Rutgers College of Pharmacy and then completed his education with a Juris Doctorate from Rutgers Law School.

Prior to the creation of Davidson, Davidson & Kappel, LLC in 1998, Cliff was a name partner at Steinberg, Raskin & Davidson, P.C., and prior to that, he was an attorney at Kenyon & Kenyon. Cliff was awarded an AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell and was a featured speaker at American Conference Institute Seminars. He also has written articles on patent issues for BusinessWeek and Drug Delivery Technology.



Throughout his life, Cliff was both a music enthusiast and talented musician, playing the guitar, clarinet and saxophone in bands. He was also a sports enthusiast, playing basketball and tennis when young, and in more recent years, playing tennis at Jersey 34 tennis club. Cliff was an avid Nets and Rutgers sports fan.



Cliff was predeceased by his parents Maurice and Marilyn Davidson as well as by his nephew, Matthew DeMarco.



Cliff is survived by his beloved partner Jane Mandel; his children, Sam and Jamie Davidson; his sister Leslye Davidson and her husband Robert DeMarco, and his niece Allison DeMarco. He was an extremely devoted father and family man.



Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. January 18 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. All guests are requested to please arrive by 10:30 a.m.

Graveside services will follow at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Iselin, after which a period of mourning will be observed at Cliff’s home in Holmdel on Thursday after the burial until 9 p.m; Friday 12:30-4:30 p.m; Saturday 6:30-9:30 p.m; and Sunday 12-5 p.m.



For those wishing to attend virtually via Zoom, access to a video stream can be obtained by clicking HERE and enter passcode 483884.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared under Cliff’s name on the ‘Memory Wall’ tab at www.gleasonfuneralhome.com for the Davidson family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PanCan or to the Matthew DeMarco Scholarship Fund.





