Life Story: Christopher Zwingli, 68; Was Area Dentist

Christopher Zwingli, a loving husband, devoted father, and accomplished professional, passed away on May 14 at Care One in Bound Brook at the age of 68.

He leaves behind a legacy of determination, kindness, and a commitment to pursuing his passions.

Born on November 20, 1954, in Ridgewood, Christopher was the son of Carl Allen and Carol (Dooley) Zwingli. After growing up in Midland Park, he ventured to Oregon for college before returning to New Jersey. It was there that he continued his education at NJ College of Dentistry, earning his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree. Eventually, he settled in Somerset, where he built his life and career.

For many years, Christopher dedicated himself to the field of dentistry, working as a dentist in New Brunswick and Raritan. His caring nature and expertise made a positive impact on the lives of countless patients. However, in 1999, he made the decision to change careers and pursue his passion for cars. He attended Chub Institute and obtained ASE certification, which led him to a fulfilling career in the automotive industry.

Christopher’s determination and ability to adapt to new challenges were evident throughout his life.

In his youth, Christopher achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, demonstrating his commitment to service and personal growth. Outside of his professional pursuits, he found joy in various hobbies. He was an avid reader and had a particular interest in World War II history and Old Western Shows. However, his true passion lay in automobiles. Christopher was captivated by cars, their mechanics, and the thrill of the open road.

Throughout his life, Christopher was supported by the love of his family. He shared 40 years of marriage with his devoted wife, Jean Zwingli. Christopher will be deeply missed by his daughters, Mara Zwingli and Kristina Zwingli, whose lives he touched with his love, guidance, and unwavering support.

Christopher Zwingli was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Allen and Carol Dooley Zwingli, as well as his brother Michael Zwingli. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of his family and friends, who will cherish the moments they shared.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (Lbda.org.)

Memorial service date to be announced.





