Life story: Charles ‘Steve’ Hancox, 80; Lacrosse Player, Military Veteran

Charles “Steve” Hancox passed away suddenly on May 5. He was 80 years old.

Mr. Hancox was born in New Brunswick. He lived there as a child, raised his family in Metuchen and moved to Sterling Point in Somerset 11 years ago.

He graduated from Rutgers Preparatory School. He continued his education and graduated from Rutgers College. He was a talented lacrosse player in both high school and college. Mr. Hancox also lifeguarded at Point Pleasant Beach in his younger years.

He served our country faithfully in the United States Army Reserves and had a lengthy and successful career in sales and marketing. He loved being at the beach, boating and traveling, but nothing more then spending time with his family.

Mr. Hancox was predeceased by his sons, Mark and Keith Hancox.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Toni Hancox of Somerset and their Daughter Wendy Rothenberg and her husband Bennett of Pine Brook. Mr. Hancox is also survived by a sister Susan Lefebvre and his six grandchildren Stephen, Skylar, Summer, Owen, Jordan and Jake.

Funeral services will take place privately.



