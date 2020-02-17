Life Story: Charles ‘Chuck’ Turano, 57; Former FTBL President
Chuck Turano passed away on February 14 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 57 years old.
Chuck was born in The Bronx and was raised in Valley Stream, NY. He graduated from Valley Stream Central High School where excelled as a baseball player. He had a career in Sales and worked for many years for American Greetings.
He has been a resident of Franklin Township since 1999. He was a parishioner of St. Matthias church in Somerset and was a former Franklin Township Baseball League President. Mr. Turano was a New York Mets, Rangers and Jets fan and had a side job as a DJ.
Mr. Turano was pre-deceased by his parents Anthony and Marie Turano. He was also pre-deceased by his sister Denise Turano.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Dana Turano of Somerset and their sons Ryan and Jake, both at home. He is also survived by his brother Anthony Turano of Long Island and sister Marie Turano Nalbone and husband Jeff of Long Island.
Visiting will be held from 4-8 p.m. February 21 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.
A funeral mass will take place 10 a.m. February 22 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Please go directly to church. All services will conclude after mass.
Please consider a contribution in Chuck’s name to Franklin Township Baseball League 51 Dekalb Street Somerset NJ 08873.