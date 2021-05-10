Life Story: Catherine Wandzilak, 94; Longtime Sts. Peter & Paul Church Volunteer

Mrs. Catherine Wandzilak passed away on May 6 in Venice, Florida. She was 94 years old.

Mrs. Wandzilak was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was raised in Oneida, PA and moved to New Brunswick in 1968. She also resided in Franklin Township for many years before moving to Venice, Florida in 2015.

Mrs. Wandzilak was a devout member of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Somerset. She volunteered her time for forty years to the church bingo games and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed being a member of the Franklin Township Senior Citizens, reading and the occasional trip to Atlantic City with her church group. Mrs. Wandzilak also was certain to always keep a comfortable home for her husband and children and always made visitors feel welcome.

She was predeceased by her husband Philip in 2007.

Mrs. Wandzilak is survived by her children Patricia Saro and her husband William of North Venice, Florida, Philip Wandzilak and his wife Michelle of Charlotte, NC and John Wandzilak and his partner Lisa-Michelle Cantillo of West Palm Beach, Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jason Saro, Anne Bosanac, Nicole Gruet and John Wandzilak Jr. along with her many great grandchildren and extended family. Her life revolved around her family.

Visiting will take place from 3-6 p.m. May 20 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. May 21 at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Somerset and burial will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery in Sheppton, PA.



