Life Story: Catherine Murphy, 80; Worked For Board Of Education

Catherine Murphy, 80, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on August in Franklin Park.

Born on November 9, 1943, in Elizabeth, Cathy was the cherished daughter of the late Francis and Catherine McGowan. Raised in Elizabeth, she moved to Franklin Park with the love of her life, her late husband Bill Murphy. She spent 58 wonderful years there, creating a home filled with love and joy.

Cathy dedicated much of her professional life to serving the Franklin Township Board of Education as an Administrative Assistant. Prior to that she was a Legal Secretary for a local law firm. Her commitment to her community extended beyond her work. Her latest passions included Quilts for Kids, and the Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis. Over the years, Cathy was involved with many ministries at St. Matthias Church, where she was a devoted parishioner.

Cathy’s primary joy came from her eight grandchildren and her sidekick Sunshine! Her hobbies included sewing, playing cards (specifically 500-Rummy), completing puzzles, reading, and gardening. She also enjoyed activities at the senior center including line dancing and chair aerobics.

She is survived by her children, Colleen Morelli (Anthony), Maureen Murphy-Fernandez (Frank), Scott Murphy (Nina), and Melissa Murphy-Mento (Tony) as well as her eight grandchildren, Max, Grace, Taylor, Frankie, Carlin, Madison, Macey, and Zack. Also surviving are her brothers, Chris (Marcy), John, and Thomas (Janice); her sisters, Rita (Lenny), Eileen (Carey), Mary (Bill), and Joanne; sisters-in-law Diane and Patrice. She is predeceased by her brothers Donald and Robert. She was also beloved by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 4-8 p.m. August 19 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. August 20 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset, with all services concluding at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis at www.wescoefoundationforpulmonaryfibrosis.networkforgood.com.





