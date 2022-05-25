Life Story: Caroline Klein, 88; Cook, Gardener, Seamstress

Caroline Klein, 88, passed away on May 24 at home in Somerset.

Mrs. Klein was born September 20, 1933, in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Col. Peter and Henrietta (Smith) Liwski. She resided in Old Bridge for many years before settling in Somerset.

Caroline was a longtime and active member of Temple Beth Ohr in Old Bridge. She was a woman of many talents – a gourmet cook, avid gardener, and expert seamstress. Alongside her husband, they taught dance classes in their community (Somerset Run).

Caroline was also a talented and passionate artist. She was an active member, past president, and mentor of the Guild of Creative Art of Central New Jersey and the Pastel Society of New Jersey.

Mrs. Klein was predeceased by her brother, Augustine Liwski.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph Klein; her sons, David Klein and his wife Ricki of Georgetown, TX, Max Klein and his wife Anne Louise of Lincoln, MA, and Ira Klein and his wife Laureen of Hillsborough; her brothers, Peter Liwski and his wife Mary and Arakady Liwski and his wife Jane; and her sister, Eugenia Dunn. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Steven, Michael, Daniel, Madeleine, Thomas and Kevin and many nieces and nephews.

Caroline’s generous spirit extended to everyone who knew her, from her friends to her family, and especially her grandchildren.

A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. May 25 at Menorah Cemetery (East Ridgelawn) in Clifton. Rabbi Joel Mishkin of Temple Beth Ohr of Old Bridge will be officiating.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Caroline Klein’s name to the Guild of Creative Art, Shrewsbury, NJ or Temple Beth Ohr, Old Bridge, NJ.



