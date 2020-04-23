Life Story: Betty Edfort, 96; Founder Of Century 21 Our Town Realty

Betty Edfort, 96 of Somerset passed into Eternal Rest on April 21.

She was born February 16, 1924 in Pringle PA. She was the daughter of James and Elizabeth Handley and attended Pringle High School.

Betty was a homemaker when her family was young but then entered the workforce in the garment industry in the Kingston PA area which was a common choice in the day. After moving to New Jersey in 1973, she entered real estate sales and within a few years was a founder of Century 21 Our Town Realty. She was a Broker Owner and worked in her office for over 35 years retiring when she was in her 70s.

Betty was a member of Saint Matthias R. C. Church in Somerset.

She liked nothing better than having her family around the table on holidays and every Sunday afternoon for dinner. She was generous to those who needed help and supportive to family and friends. She was always there to remind you of all the things you could accomplish if you tried.

She was married to Ralph Edfort for 67 years until his passing in 2011.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Sandra Kady and her husband Ron of Piscataway, Craig and his wife Erica of Somerset and Mark and his wife Jeannie of Reading PA. Betty also had five grandchildren and seven great-grand children who she loved dearly. She will be missed dearly by her loving family.

Donations in her memory can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org).



