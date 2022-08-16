Life Story: Bernice Ostrowski, 82; St. Matthias Parishioner

Bernice Ostrowski, of Somerset passed away on August 15 at the Parker at Somerset Nursing Home in Somerset. She was 82.

Born in Newfoundland, Canada, she lived in Edison before moving to Somerset in 2015.

She worked as a Cashier at RiteAid in Edison before her retirement.

Bernice was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. She also loved babysitting for the neighborhood children and dogs.

She is predeceased by her parents, Michael & Bridgette Martin.

Surviving are her husband, Anthony Ostrowski; daughter, Theresa Holstein and her husband Paul; brother, Raymond Martin; sisters, Clara Russo and Mary Maher; and 2 Granddaughters Ashley Sofronski and her husband Marty, Casey Holstein and her Fiancée, Russell Grimm; and 2 great granddaughters Mia & Sofia Sofronski.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. August 18 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. August 19 at the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Entombment to follow in Holy Cross Burial Park & Mausoleum, Jamesburg.



