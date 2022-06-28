Life Story: Antonia Tomaselli, 84; Owned Mario’s Pizza

Antonia Tomaselli of North Brunswick passed away on June 26 at the Princeton Care Center. She was 84.



Born in Bagheria, Palermo, Sicily, she immigrated to the United States in 1972, settling in San Diego, California before moving to New Brunswick then to North Brunswick in the late 1980s.



She was a proprietor of the family business, Mario’s Pizza in Somerset for many years.



Antonia loved cooking, playing cards, gardening, feeding and watching the birds in her backyard and especially spending time with her family.



She is predeceased by her parents, Salvatore Scardina and Giovanna Bartolone; brothers, Antonino and Angelo Scardina; and son-in-law, Francesco Russo.



Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Salvatore; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry & Jennifer Tomaselli of South Brunswick; daughters and son-in-law, Giovanna Russo of Dayton and Josephine & Gaetano Losito of South Brunswick; sister, Maria Rosa Salsa of New Brunswick; 8 grandchildren, Giuseppe Fama, Fabiana Russo, Cristina Losito, Francesca Pinto, Giacomo Losito, Julianna Tomaselli, Adrianna Tomaselli and Bianca Tomaselli; and great-granddaughter, Sofia.



Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. June 29 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. For those wishing to attend the visitation virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 742319.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. June 30 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Kendall Park.

Entombment to follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.



