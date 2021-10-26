Life Story: Anthony Stankovich; Owned Stankovich Auto Body For 45 Years

Anthony Stankovich passed away on October 23 in Watertown, NY while doing what he loved best, fishing.

He was born in Johnstown, Pa. but was raised in the Middlebush section of Franklin Township. He graduated from Franklin Township High School and worked for his father’s auto body shop in East Brunswick before opening his own shop in Somerset.

He was the owner and operator of Stankovich Auto Body in Somerset for nearly 45 years. Outside of work, Mr. Stankovich had a passion for fishing and hunting. He enjoyed going to upstate New York for salmon and trout fishing and locally fishing for striped bass.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancey Wincek Stankovich of Hillsborough, and their children, Scott and Robert Stankovich. He is also survived by his brother, John Stankovich, a grandson Jaxon and his dogs, Molly and Maggie.

Visiting will be held at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset from 4-8 p.m. October 28 and on from 9-9:30 a.m. on October 29.

A funeral mass will take place on at 10 a.m. October 29 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

Please consider a contribution in Mr. Stankovich’s name to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter at 475 DeMott Lane Somerset NJ 08873.



