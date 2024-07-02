Life Story: Anthony Rubino, 77; Former Township Resident

Anthony Rubino passed away peacefully on June 26 at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin. He was 77.

Anthony was born and raised in Newark and was affectionately known as Tony or Bear. Growing up, he spent many summers in Keansburg and loved to share those stories with his friends and family. After marrying, he and his wife Marta moved to Iselin where they started a family before settling in Edison and then Somerset. Anthony spent his last three years in Manahawkin.

Humble and dependable, he was a fixture in the family moving business, Menlo Movers in Metuchen, where he was awarded “Driver of the Year” by Wheaton Van Lines. Anthony was a past member of the St. Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus, Council #3272, Metuchen and a member of the Teamsters Union, Local #701.

When not spending time with his family, Anthony enjoyed writing poetry and children’s books, fishing and crabbing, cooking and listening to the music of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Willie Nelson, Frankie Valli and other similar artists. He loved to watch old westerns and enjoyed a good Hallmark movie.

Anthony was preceded in death by his brother, Carmen Rubino, and his sister, Carol Ann Chodan.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Marta Rubino; and his daughters and sons-in-laws, Michele and Edward Knoblock of Manahawkin; Annmarie and Andrew Huber of Somerset; siblings, Joseph and his wife Nina Rubino of Barnegat, Michael Rubino of Belleville, Denise Rolleri of Barnegat; his two grandchildren, AJ and Ava. Anthony is also survived by a host of extended family, including his loving sisters and brothers in law, many godchildren and dear friends.

Your Thoughts

comments