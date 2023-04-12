Life Story: Anthony Ostrowski, 83; Was Renowned Pedal Steel Guitarist

Anthony Ostrowski of Somerset passed away April 10 at Parker at Somerset. He was 83.

Born in Perth Amboy, he lived in Edison for most of his life moving to Somerset eight years ago.

He worked as a Technician Representative for 25 years with Asea Brown Boveri, North Brunswick, retiring many years ago.

Anthony was a member of the American Federation of Musicians Local #373 for many years, the Cloverleaf String Band of Perth Amboy, the Aqua String Band and the Polish American String Band, both of Philadelphia. Anthony was an accomplished pedal steel guitar player who backed up many country legends such as Faron Young, Charley Pride and Waylon Jennings under the stage name “Tony Richards.”

He was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Alice Ostrowski, and his wife Bernice (Martin) Ostrowski.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Paul Holstein; four grandchildren, Ashley and Martin Sofronski and Casey and Russell Grimm; two great-grandchildren, Mia and Sofia Sofronski; and a sister, Lillian Wagenhoffer. Anthony loved his family and was known as everyone’s “Favorite Poppy.”

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. April 14 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A funeral mass will be offered at 9:30 a.m. April 15 in St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, Jamesburg.





