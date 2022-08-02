Life Story: Anthony E. Massey, 42; Worked For Verizon

Anthony E. Massey of Somerset passed away on July 31 at home. He was 42.

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, he was raised in Piscataway before moving to Somerset in 2003.

Anthony worked as a Line Man for Verizon in Plainfield and belonged to IBEW Local 827.

He enjoyed freshwater fishing, football, baseball, woodworking, rebuilding, and odd jobs around the house, but most of all spending time with his family and loved ones.

Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Bruno; sons, Anthony R. Massey of Metuchen and Ty Massey of Somerset; parents, Paul Stolp and Linda Massey-Stolp of Somerset; biological father, Frank Massey, sisters, Dawn Massey-McKinnon of Labelle, Florida and Amanda Massey of Parkersburg, West Virginia; grandchildren, Jaxon and Ella Massey, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

His Life Celebration will be held at Colonial Park, 156 Mettlers Rd. Somerset, from 2-8 p.m. August 19.



