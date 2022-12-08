Life Story: Anthony Conrad Henry, 72; Anheuser Busch Lab Tech

Anthony Conrad Henry of Somerset passed away on December 4 at the Parker at River Road Nursing Care Facility in Piscataway, at the age of 72.

He was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and raised in Montego Bay, where he attended Cornwall College and achieved head boy status. After high school, he attended the College of Arts, Science, and Technology (CAST) and then was employed at Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur Company in Kingston, Jamaica. In 1978, after several years with Tia Maria, Tony migrated to the USA to pursue an undergraduate degree at Howard University. He then moved to New Brunswick in 1983 and earned a Master’s degree in biochemistry at Rutgers University, where he met his wife, Janice Gilmore.

Anthony worked as a Laboratory Technician and Analyst for Anheuser Busch in Newark until his retirement in 2009 due to Younger-onset Alzheimer’s and Dementia. However, during his tenure as a member of the Anheuser Busch Teamsters Union, he represented his plant in table tennis company games and obtained several medals for the Anheuser Busch, Newark plant.

Anthony was a man of simple pleasures, he enjoyed playing dominoes with the local Caribbean Association Group and was a fan of the Washington Red Skins (now known as the Commanders) football team. He was a collector of unique historical stamps, coins and vintage comics. He was a well-known debater and was considered a scholar of history. However, anyone who knew Tony would say that his true passion was singing. He could be heard singing his favorite 1950s and ’60s hits; his voice sounding akin to Eddie Kendricks from the Temptations.

Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Janice Gilmore Henry; son, Douglass Henry; daughter, Candace Henry, and son-in-law, Donavan Matsumiya. His siblings are Andre’ Henry, Avril Mohl, Jeanne Henry-Blanton, and Camille Henry; cousins Karen and Gordon Barnes and dear friends, Albert and Lori Stoddart. Anthony is predeceased by his parents, Aston Henry and Cynthia Cornwall.

Private cremation services were held under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America,

322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor,New York, NY 10001 or the Parker Health Group, Inc., 1421 River Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854. Please list Anthony’s name on the memo line.



