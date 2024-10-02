Life Story: Anna Marie Ritchick, 97; Was Registered Nurse

Anna Marie Ritchick (nee Laczko), formerly of Somerset, died on September 30 at the age of 97.

A formidable lady, Ann (as she was known to all who loved her) was born in Phillipsburg in 1927 to the late Stephen and Anna (Spivak) Laczko. In 1948, she graduated from St. Peter’s School of Nursing in New Brunswick, where she caught the eye of a handsome soldier named William Ritchick. They were soon married, and would remain so for the next 65 years, until his death in 2014 at age 89.

Together, they built their own house on Demott Lane in Somerset, where they raised two children, Karen and William, and would reside for the rest of their lives. Mrs. Ritchick eventually became the matriarch of a loving, extended family that has grown to include seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Famous for her Christmas Eve parties and delicious Hungarian cooking, she was resolute in her efforts to create order out of the chaos wrought by her joyous family.

Unusual for the time, Mrs. Ritchick obtained her Registered Nursing license and continued her career at St. Peter’s Hospital after the birth of her children. She rose to the position of head nurse of the obstetrics ward, helping to deliver and care for thousands of newborn babies until her retirement in 1992. Active in her community, Ann was a devout parishioner of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Somerset, a leader of the Rosary Society, and a proud member of the Red Hat Society, where she was always surrounded by a large group of friends.

Never afraid to tell you what she thought, Mrs. Ritchick was whip-smart, with a fiery personality and a deft sense of humor.

The longest-lived member of her family to date, Ann was predeceased by her sister, Theresa Kosa, and is survived by her children Karen Sweet, William Ritchick and his wife Wendy; grandchildren Jessica Sweet, Scott Sweet, Christie Sweet, Kyle Sweet, William Ritchick, Michael Ritchick, and Joseph Ritchick; and eleven great grandchildren.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. October 7 at 10 AM at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Burial and committal services will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

Friends and family may visit from 3-6 p.m. October 6 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Ritchik’s name to St. Matthias Church 168 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Somerset, NJ 08873.



