Life Story: Ann Marie Bokaine, 80; Lifelong Township Resident

Ms. Ann Marie Bokaine passed away on December 21. She was 80 years old.

Ms. Bokaine was born in New Brunswick and was a lifetime resident of Somerset. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Ladislaus Church and happily volunteered much of her free time to the parish. She was an avid reader and enjoyed quiet evenings at home doing crossword puzzles. She had a lengthy career as an Administrative Assistant and retired from Bunzl Paper at the age of 65. She enjoyed her retirement traveling to Disney World and going on various cruises.

She was the only child of John and Ann Bokaine who both pre-deceased her in death.

Ms. Bokaine is survived by her cousin Kathy Bernhard and her other surviving cousins.

Visiting will be held from 2-5 p.m. December 28 at the Gleason Funeral Home. All other funeral services will take place privately.



