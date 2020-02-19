Life Story: Anita Kronstadt, 86; Successful Realtor

Anita Kronstadt of Somerset died on February 16 at the age of 86.

Anita was born in Alabama and excelled during her school years there. She met her future husband, Stanley, while the two were working in Baltimore. Not long after they married they relocated to Somerset. From there they moved briefly to Norwich, New York, but ultimately returned to Somerset, where they resided for many years.

Not content to be a homemaker, Anita ventured into the field of real estate and worked as a Realtor for Vogel Realty for a number of years. In time she secured a broker’s license and then became part owner of Century 21 Our Town Realty on Easton Avenue in Somerset. The office was highly successful, often garnering awards from the corporate office as being one of the most productive in the state.

In total Anita worked in the real estate field for well over 40 years.

Anita enjoyed outdoor pursuits in her youth but over time her interests trended towards spectator sports, especially becoming a devoted follower of the New York Yankees and of the Rutgers University football team. She also was known to watch reruns of the shows NCIS and Law and Order over and over again without ever seemingly growing tired of them.

Anita relocated to the Somerset Run retirement community not long after the death of Stanley in 2007 and she lived the remainder of her life there. She was socially active there when healthy.

Anita was not only pre-deceased by her spouse but also by her sister, Ramah Smith.

Anita is survived by her son Jeffrey Kronstadt and his wife Laura of Somerset and by her son William Kronstadt and his wife Jerilyn of Pennsylvania. Grandchildren include Sean Kronstadt and his wife Mary of Franklin Park; Shannon Kronstadt and her fiance Rad of New York; and Samantha Kronstadt, Heather Kronstadt, and Tyler Kronstadt, all of Pennsylvania. Great-grandchildren include Greyson and Theo, sons of Sean and Mary Kronstadt. She is also survived by her nephew, Richard Arlotto and his wife Lisa of Pennsylvania.

Visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. February 22 and will include a brief ceremony. Burial and graveside services will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Somerset.



