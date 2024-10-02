Life Story: Anita Gail Javier De Asis, 9; Was A ‘Beacon Of Light, Hope and Love’

Once Upon A Time, there was a beautiful miracle born on July 31st 2015. Her name was Anita Gail Javier De Asis. She was the first born child of Joanne Javier De Asis and Mark De Asis and the protective older sister of Amelia Grace Javier De Asis.

Usually, the story is about how the girl becomes a heroine. However, this princess began her journey as a brave warrior from the start. Surviving the NICU after being born at just 26 weeks, Anita Gail was a beacon of light, hope and love.

Anita Gail was constantly surrounded by those that loved her. With every battle she faced came a swarm of doctors, nurses, caretakers, teachers, friends and family, right by her side. At school, she built unforgettable friendships and developed a lasting legacy amongst the teachers. Musicians, singers and bands traveled from near and far to celebrate Anita Gail. All of Godʻs creations were drawn to her radiance – she loved animals of the land and sea, visiting aquariums and zoos any chance she could get.

Water welcomed her as she splashed and swam around fearlessly. Going on adventures, making silly jokes, singing, dancing, and shopping are all little bursts of personality she shared with others. Anita Gail had the gift of bringing people together. Her charm moved strangers to become friends and supporters. Her love of life was infectious- creating smiles and laughter that will last a lifetime.

Knowing Anita was magical.

On September 28, Princess Anita Gail became a sleeping beauty. She is now resting in peace where she can witness the beautiful works she’s done. Her story and impact will continue to be an inspiration across all the lands.

Visitation will be held at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset from 3-7 p.m. , October 3 and October 4, with funeral services at 6 p.m.

Cremation will be held privately.



