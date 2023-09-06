Quantcast

Life Story: Andrea Colon, 94; Was Talented Seamstress

Andrea Colon, 94, died on September 3 at St. Peter’s Hospital in New Brunswick.

Andrea was born on July 6, 1929, in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, to the late Antonio and Isabel (Fernandez) Negron. In the 1950s, she embarked on a journey to the United States, settling first in New Brunswick before relocating to Somerset.

Andrea was a devoted and original parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in New Brunswick. She found joy in sewing and worked as a talented seamstress at Stearns and Foster. Her culinary skills were unmatched, and she delighted in tending to her beloved flowers. She was not only a devoted wife but also a loving mother, a caring sister, a fond grandmother, and a cherished great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Colon was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Colon. She is survived by her daughter, Leticia Rodriguez; her sons, Jose A. Colon and Luis A. Colon. She also leaves behind a legacy through her five grandchildren, Lissette Labriola, Elisa Rodriguez, Leslie Rodriguez, Isabella, and Mia Colon, as well as her two great-grandchildren, Valentina and Giovoni Labriola.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 9-11 a.m. September 8 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A graveside service will follow, commencing at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.

