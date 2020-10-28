Life Story: Anacleto Evangelista, 88; Was School Custodian

Anacleto Evangelista passed away on October 27 at St. Peter University Medical Center in New Brunswick. He was 88 years old.

He was born in the Philippines and lived there before moving to the United States in 1979. He resided in New Brunswick before moving to North Brunswick in 2001.

Mr. Evangelista was employed as a custodian for Rutgers University in New Brunswick and for the Franklin Township Board of Education .

He was predeceased by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Victoriano Evangelista, a brother Pedro and a sister Dominga.

Mr. Evangelista is survived by his sister Leonida Eng of North Brunswick and many nieces and nephews and relatives.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at St. Peter’s Mausoleum in New Brunswick . Timing will be announced.



