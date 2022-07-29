Life Story: Alwyne R. Wilkinson, 83; Former Township Resident

Alwyne R. Wilkinson, formerly of Somerset and most recently of North Brunswick, passed away on July 24 at the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Hamilton. He was 83.



Born in Grimsby, England, he lived in England and Ireland before moving to Canada then the United States in the late 1960s. He lived in Boston, Massachusetts before moving to Somerset then North Brunswick over 30 years ago.



He was a veteran of the British Army in the United Kingdom.



Alwyne was an Iron Worker for many years before retiring. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the Franklin Eagles Athletic Club, both in Somerset and enjoyed watching Major League Baseball.



His wife, Helen Wilkinson died in 2013.



Surviving are his son, Wayne; daughter-in-law, Karen Wilkinson; daughter, Sherry Gardner; sisters, Kay Storr and Rosemary Martin; grandsons, Brian and James Gardner; and 1 great-grandchild.



Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. July 31 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, with funeral services to begin at 2:30 p.m.

For those wishing to attend the services virtually via Zoom, please click HERE and enter passcode 116458. Cremation will be held privately.



