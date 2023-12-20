Life Story: Alice M. Psolka, 87; Was Elementary School Teacher

Alice M. Psolka, of Edison passed away on December 11 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 87.

Born in New Brunswick and raised in Highland Park, Alice lived in Edison with her husband for over 65 years.

Before settling down to raise her own children, she was a beloved elementary school teacher at St. Matthew School in Edison.

A devoted homemaker and mother of two, Alice loved her coffee, action movies and Classic Country & Western music. Some of her favorites were Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee and Ann Murray, along with Englebert Humperdinck and the “Rat Pack.”

Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she enjoyed everything that went with it, from music to decorating to touring holiday displays. Shopping with her daughter was a favorite pastime, and she never passed up an opportunity to gather together and have a “party,” no matter how small. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

Fun and laughter guided her through life’s many adversities, and her love was her superpower. She is loved beyond measure by her husband, son and daughter.

She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Kish; sister, Patricia Cox, and aunts Betty Lucas and Jean Rogers.

Surviving are her husband of 65 years, William A. Psolka; son and daughter-in-law, William J. and Karen Psolka of Somerset; daughter and son-in-law, Jean Psolka-Zalek and her husband William of Edison; and her precious Yorkie, Coco.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. December 21 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, with a service at 6:30 p.m.

Committal service and interment to follow at 10:30 a.m. December 22 in St. Cyrillus & Methodius Cemetery, Fords. All to meet at the cemetery.





