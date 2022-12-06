Life Story: Alexis J. (Slagada) Lippencott, 73; Longtime Resident
Alexis J. (Slagada) Lippencott of Somerset died December 4 at her home. She was 73.
Mrs. Lippencott was born in New Brunswick, she resided in Somerset most of her life.
Surviving are her husband Joseph Lippencott: two daughters, Jennifer and Kathleen Lippencott; her sister, Patricia Miller, and Mrs. Lippencott loved all of her fur babies.
Visitation will be from 3-5:45 p.m. December 8th in the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, followed by a funeral service.
Cremation will be private.