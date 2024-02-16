Life Story: Alessandro (Sandro) Vittorio Panebianco, 61; Native Of Sicily

Alessandro (Sandro) Vittorio Panebianco passed away on January 31 in the comfort of his home in Somerset at the age of 61.

Sandro was born in Palermo, Sicily and came to the United States at the age of seven. Sandro enjoyed helping others & used his IT skills to help people evolve from panic to peace. The importance of protecting others was also evident by Sandro’s activities. He was a 3rd degree black belt & taught Jujitsu for over 40 years, was a paratrooper in the US Army, and was the Director of Security for 15 years at Zarephath Christian Church. His passion for Jesus and for people was contagious.

Sandro was predeceased by his father, Vincenzo Panebianco and mother, Wanda Panebianco.

He is survived by his wife Lani Moore and his stepson Tyler Moore. He is also survived by his brother Ed Panebianco, his nephew Michael Panebianco and niece Kelly Panebianco.

A “Celebration of Life” service will be held in the near future to honor this special man.





Your Thoughts

comments