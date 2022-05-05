Life Story: Albert Larangeira, 93; Korean War Veteran

Albert Larangeira, 93, passed away on May 4 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville.

Mr. Larangeira was born April 6, 1929, in Newark to the late Joseph and Maria (Casmiro) Laranjeira. He resided in South Bound Brook before relocating and settling to Somerset.

Albert honorably served in US Army during Korean Conflict, having earned the rank of Private First Class. He stated his career as a tool grinder at Cemco Tool Company in East Orange. The company relocated to Somerset, where he continued his career.

Albert was a past president of the Holy Name Society, the director of CCD for many years, a Eucharistic Minister and Lector at Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook, where he was a longtime parishioner. He was an avid New York Giants and Ranger fan. He also enjoyed photography and bird watching for hours. Albert appreciated genealogy and tracing his heritage back to Portugal. Albert loved his family, he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports.

Mr. Larangeira was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Maria Laranjeira; his brothers, Horace, Fernando, and Joseph Larangeira; and his sisters, Rose Roginski, and Rachel Larangeira.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rose Larangeira; his daughters, Linda Piscadlo and Maria Larangeira and her spouse Diane Cassidy; his brother, Anthony Larangeira and his wife Leslie. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kristen Piscadlo and her spouse Andrea and Michael Piscadlo; his great grandchildren, Elliot and Aaron and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. May 6 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 7 at Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Immaculata High School Guardian Angel Scholarship at www.immaculatahighschool.org/advancement/giving/guardian_angel_scholarship_fund or to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 122 High Street, South Bound Brook, NJ 08880.



