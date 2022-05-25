Life Story: Alani Sophia Holmes,2; Loved Cuddling, CocoMelon

Alani Sophia Holmes passed away on Friday May 13. She would have celebrated her third birthday on June 20.

Alani was born in New Brunswick and resided in Franklin Township.

Our dear Alani was born on a sunny day in June, as we were saying goodbye to Spring and hello to Summer! Her personality was a perfect mixture of both!

As she grew, she was becoming the “Queen of the Castle”. Whether running around the house with minimal clothes grabbing only the crust of pizza or jumping in her siblings’ bed just to cuddle and see herself on the cell phone or refusing to get her hair brushed; she was always on the move.

Her only down time occurred when she was watching CocoMelon …. her favorite TV cartoon or reading her books.

Her precious life was cut short too too early, but God is in control of ALL things!

Alani was pre-deceased by her grandfather, Louis Aflredo Sanchez.

She is survived by her parents, Jeff Holmes and Nilda Sanchez Holmes. She is also survived by her sister Carla, her brother Angel, grandparents Mark and Carol Frisby, Milkella Diaz and Esme and Michael Holligan, Great-Grandfather Marvin Frisby Sr., Great-Grandmother Jean Helton, her aunts, Jenna Frisby and Anotnia Diaz, her uncles Marco Diaz, Rafael Euclides Diaz, Rafael Willy Diaz, Shariyf Holligan and his wife Lisa and Kareem Holligan and Jada Rae Poku and a host of great aunts, great uncles, cousins and adoptive family.

Visiting will be held from 5-8 p.m. June 10 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral services will take place privately.



