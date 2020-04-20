Life Story: Ada Galdi, 88; Multilinguist, Painter

Ada Galdi, loving and nurturing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, 88, passed away, peacefully with her family by her side in her home in Somerset on the morning of April 18.

Ada (Baldi) Galdi, was born in the Italian concession of Tianjin, China on June 20, 1931 where her father was stationed as the head medical officer for the Italian navy. At the age of sixteen, she left with her parents and brother on a freighter ship to Cinque Terre, Italy before the Chinese communist revolution. In 1956, she emigrated with her family to the United States on the SS Cristoforo Colombo, entering through Ellis Island. In 1957, she married her husband Vincent. In 1961 Ada and Vincent welcomed their son, Albert, and later settled with her family in Somerset.

Ada was multilingual in Chinese, French, Italian and English, traveling the globe twice throughout her lifetime. She spent her time enjoying arts and theatre, especially opera, gardening in her backyard and spending time in her pool. She was also an avid and very talented oil painter, seamstress, and cook. Ada was an animal lover and always had a dog or cat friend by her side. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church.

Ada is predeceased by her Mother, Marguerita in 2007, her late husband Dr. Vincent Galdi in 2009 and her brother, Dr. Aldo Baldi in 2003. Ada is survived by her son, Albert Galdi and his wife Marie of Somerset; four grandchildren, Ryan and partner Margaret of Montgomery, Lilah and husband James of Somerset, Alanna, and Mariselle; and a great-granddaughter, Siena.

A memorial mass to honor her life will be announced when restrictions are lifted.



