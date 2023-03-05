Library’s New Franklin Park Branch Readying For Opening

NEW LIBRARY BRANCH – Library officials expect the current Franklin Park Branch to close around March 21, with this new branch opening several weeks later.

The new Franklin Park branch of the Public Library should be opening around the middle of April, a library official recently said.

The “tentative” date for a temporary certificate of occupancy for the branch, located next to Franklin Park School, is set for March 30, Library director January Adams told the Library Board at its February 23 meeting.

The library’s current Franklin Park branch, located in the Franklin Towne Center at South Middlebush Road and Route 27, will close “on or about March 20,” Adams said.

“The tentative plan is to start moving March 21,” she said. Moving, she said, should take about three weeks.

“We’re hoping it will be shorter,” she said.

Adams said the library will have a “soft opening.”

“After we’ve been going a little bit, we’ll have a grand opening,” she said. “That’s how we did it with the one in the strip mall, we had a soft opening and then we had a big deal a few weeks later.”



