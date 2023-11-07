Leadership Somerset Application Deadline Extended

CLASS PICTURE – Members of the Leadership Somerset class of 2022 at Patriots’ Ball Park. (Photo: Leadership Somerset.)

Adults aged 18 years and older who live or work in Somerset County and would like to make a positive impact in their community through the Leadership Somerset program have until November 11 to apply.

Programs such as Leadership Somerset “build skills and support the development of emerging leaders through a series of seminars, workshops, and projects,” according to the organization’s web site.The program seeks “individuals who live or work in Somerset County, NJ, with a desire to improve their community and give voice to traditionally underrepresented community members.”

“I am a proud Leadership Somerset alum,” Somerset County Commissioner Melonie Marano, program liaison, said in a press release about the program. “I invite people to join one of our virtual information sessions to learn more about this wonderful, diverse program.”

“These sessions give you an opportunity to ask questions of alumni and find out what their personal experience was like,” she said in the release

To find out more about Leadership Somerset, the 2024 Class Schedule, and requirements for the program, visit www.co.somerset.nj.us/LS_Apply.

“Leadership Somerset is held one day a month, beginning in January, and each session focuses on a different topic,” Somerset County Commissioner Paul Drake, program liaison, said in the release. “Participants will interact with local leaders on topics like government, economy, justice and public safety, human services, community health and the environment.”

“Throughout the year, class members also will discuss capacities of positive leadership and may enjoy class trips, which offer new perspectives and access to a variety of resources,” he said in the release.

The majority of the cost to attend the year-long adult leadership program is underwritten by the Somerset County Board of County Commissioners. Leadership Somerset participants are asked to contribute a program fee of $450 for the year, which covers participation in all sessions, materials and lunches. Limited scholarships based on financial need are available. Applications can be found at LS Application 2024.

For more information, visit their website at www.leadershipsomerset.org or contact them at LeadershipSomerset@co.somerset.nj.us.





