Landscaping Business Approved For Bennetts Lane Property

MAKING HIS CASE – Howard Fischer prepares to testify at the September 21 Zoning Board of Adjustment hearing on his application to run a landscaping business from a Bennetts Lane property.

A landscaper was given permission September 21 to run his business from a Bennetts Lane property.

Fischer Contracting, co-owned by Howard Fischer, received unanimous Zoning Board of Adjustment approval to run the business from 221 Bennetts Lane. Fischer is also a principal in Fischer Realty.

The property will be cleaned up from the debris that has been sitting on it for years, and a new shop/slash maintenance shed will be erected, the Board was told.

Also, an addition will be built on the existing small house, the Board was told.

Fischer told the Board that he hadn’t yet decided if he was going to rent out the house or if his daughter would live there.

The landscaping business would operate mainly from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, although Fischer said he sometimes asks his employees to work later to set up for the next day, and sometimes they work on Saturdays.

He said trucks stored on the property would include five dump trucks, four pickup trucks, three landscaper trucks and a backhoe.

The presence of the trucks was a source of concern for some neighbors, but Fischer said they complied with state Department of Environmental Protection regulations.

Fischer said he would employ six people, three drivers and three laborers.

He said there would be no deliveries at the property, and that sometimes during the day his employees may return to the site to pick up more material for a job.

The Board was told that no one looking in from the street would be able to tell that a new building had been erected, or that an addition had been built on the house.

“From the streetscape, it’s going to look the same,” Steve Parker, the project’s engineer, told the Board. “The interior is where the change is going to happen.”

Among the variances Fischer needed was a use variance because teh business is not a permitted use in a residential zone.





