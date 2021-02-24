Lady Warriors Lose OT Heart Breaker, 44-42

Lady Warrior Kyierah Dempsey-Toney shoots between two Gil St. Bernard’s defenders during the February 23 game.

The Lady Warriors nearly ended the Gil St. Bernard’s unbeaten streak on February 23, but in the end fell just a bit short, losing in overtime, 44-42.

With just about 17 seconds left in the game, and the Warriors down 36-34, junior Christina Midgette took the ball down court from Gil territory, drove to the net and was fouled as she went up.

The basket counted, tying the game at 36, but Midgette missed the and-one.

With 2.7 seconds left, senior Kyierah Dempsey-Toney swatted away an attempted shot in the paint to keep the game time and into overtime.

Freshman Iyanna Cotton was fouled while shooting with 2:32 left in OT. She hit both free throws, giving the Lady Warriors a 38-36 lead.

After a three-pointer by Gil brought them the 39-38 lead, Dempsey-Tomey hit one from outside the arc, putting the Lady Warriors back on top, 41-39.

Gil connected with two more threes, going up 44-41. With 10.5 seconds left in the game, Midgette found herself at the stripe after being fouled taking a shot.

Midgette was only able to connect on one of the two free throws, allowing Gil to hold on, 44-42.

The first half of the game looked promising for the Lady Warriors, who held an eight-point lead midway through teh second period.

Gil chipped away, leaving the court at the half down by three, 19-15.

The third period saw Gil outscore Franklin 14-7, giving them a 29-26 lead at the buzzer.

Although they were outscored 10-7, Gil led throughout the fourth period, up until Midgette’s tying drive.

With the loss, the Lady Warriors fall to 3-4 on the season.

Here are some scenes from the game: