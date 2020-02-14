Lady Warriors Down Gloucester Catholic For 11th Consecutive Win, 65-36

Kennady Schenck is congratulated by her teammates after leaving the game against Gloucester Catholic.

The Lady Warriors’ February 13 win over Gloucester Catholic was notable for reasons other than the win: it was the team’s 11th consecutive victory, it was Senior Night and it marked the return of senior Kennady Schenck to the boards.

Schenck made her presence known early, sinking her first of two treys early in the second quarter that had fans and teammates cheering. In all, Schenck contributed nine points to the Lady Warriors’ 65-36 win over the Lady Rams.

As has become their custom of late, the Lady Warriors started off slowly, ending the first quarter down 11-10.

But the team took charge in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Rams 16-2 to take a 26-13 lead at the half.

The Lady Warriors dominated the third quarter, outscoring Gloucester 22-7.

The Lady Rams made a move in the last frame, nearly matching the Lady Warriors’ 17 points, but it was too little, too late.

Lady Warriors’ Coach Audrey Taylor said she was pleased with her team’s effort.

“I thought the girls played really well together, shared the ball well, shot the ball well, honestly,” she said. “I thought they played a great team game, came in confident, and it’s always good to have the emotions of it being senior night and wanting to get the win for the seniors.”

Taylor said she was happy to see Kennady Schenck back on the boards.

“We’re excited for her,” she said. “I’m glad she’s back on the court. She’s ready to go.”

Schenck suffered a sprained ACL in early January, and her return was a matter of conjecture until recently.

“It gets better by the day,” she said of her injury.

Playing again “feels good, I was very excited to be back with my team,” Schenck said. “At first I was nervous, but when I started playing and remembered how it felt, I was great.”

Schenck said sinking her first three-pointer in a while got her excited, “but I really didn’t show it. I had a lot of emotions, but I just wanted to stay calm, keep my composure.”

The other Schenck, Keona, led all scorers with 18 points. Onoseta Ufuah had 14 points, Kyiarah Dempsey-Toney had 9, Gissel Gamble had four, Erica Jackson had three and Tarae Jackson, Morgan Jones, Alyssa Perorella and Alexandra Hadju-Nemeph all contributed two points.

Here are some scenes from the game: