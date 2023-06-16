Keller Williams Greater Brunswick Celebrates Franklin Office

KELLER WILLIAMS MANAGEMENT TEAM – Greg Tibok, Michelle Smith and Kristen Lunden at the Keller Williams Greater Brunswick Grand Opening.

When Greg Tibok was looking for a town in which to base his new real estate business, the choice was obvious.

The Franklin Warrior (FHS Class of 2001) decided to enlarge office space at 220 Davidson Avenue that he’d held since 2017.

That was back in October 2022, when Tibok finally had acquired enough real estate agents – most of whom came from the KW Clinton office – to open Keller Williams Greater Brunswick, a full-service realty firm.

Now, seven months later, Tibok says his location has more than 70 agents, and is working on reaching 100.

“We’re always looking to get in business with talented real estate professionals,” he said.

Keller Williams Greater Brunswick’s territory includes Franklin Township, East Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick and Old Bridge, Tibok said. The office is one of a group of 12 Keller Williams locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, he said.

“Keller Williams is a company that is agent-centric,” he said. “We put the agents first and we create a lot of opportunities for the agents in the company.”

“We also have a very strong focus in culture,” Tibok said. “We do a lot for the community. Last month we had KW Red Day, where every Keller Williams office shuts down for a full day to do Habitat for Humanity work, walks for diabetes, kidney transplants and things of that nature.”

Michelle Smith is the office’s team leader. She said she joined Keller Williams “because of the culture and because of the opportunity for growth.”

“I think that our office opening here is a great beginning for the agents that are here,” she said. “We have the opportunity to serve a large community in this area and we are excited to do so.”

Operations manager Kristen Lunden was one of those who started with the company in Clinton and who moved to the Franklin office.

“This is awesome,” she said. “I’m so excited that we were able to launch this office. I’m happy to grow with the company.”

Mayor Phil Kramer was on hand to help the company celebrate its grand opening.





