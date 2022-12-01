John Percoco, 94; Korean War Veteran

Mr. John Percoco passed away November 29 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 94 years old.

Mr. Percoco was born in Manhattan and raised on the lower east side. He moved to New Brunswick in 1965 and lived in North Brunswick before moving to Franklin Township in the mid 1980s.

He went to work at a young age, and spent his younger years driving a taxi in the city. He served our country faithfully in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict in the early 1950s. He began his entrepreneurial career as an owner of a small chemical company and restaurateur in NYC. He began selling car wash equipment before purchasing the Somerset Plaza Car Wash in the 1960s where he spent more than 40 years servicing the community. He retired in 2002.

John was a savvy business man, loving husband, and a lover of animals.

Mr. Percoco was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Josephine Percoco in 2019. He was also predeceased by his brother Joseph Percoco and sister Ann Kennedy.

John is survived by his sisters-in-law Alba Bonanno and Linda Strain and her husband Raymond, nieces Karen Kennedy, Donna Kennedy and husband Richard Herman, Joann Fedorczyk and husband Jerry, Fran Antipin and husband Serge, Lisa Solimeno, and his nephews Anthony Guerriero and wife Elsa, Danny Guerriero and wife Maryann and Brian Bonanno and wife Darlene, as well as many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. December 5 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. December 3 and December 4 at the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.



