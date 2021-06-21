Joseph Rojek Is Newest Boy Scout Troop 113 Eagle Scout

Eagle Scout Joseph Rojek with his mother, Michele, at his Court of Honor on June 19 at Somerset Presbyterian Church.

The roll of Franklin Township Eagle Scouts increased by one on June 19, with Joseph Rojek’s official Court of Honor held at Somerset Presbyterian Church.

Rojek, a senior at Franklin High School, has been a Scout only since 2015. Unlike most who attain Eagle Scout status, Rojek was not a Cub Scout.

The late start in Scouting didn’t deter Rojek, who was described by several adults in his Troop as “driven.” Rojek earned a record 38 Merit badges on the road to Eagle.

Rojek was accompanied to the Court of Honor by his mother, Michele. Her single-parent status was referred to during the afternoon by several speakers, including her son.

In speaking about the hurdles he had to overcome on his way to earning the Eagle rank, Rojek pointed to his mother and said, “Yes, there is no man sitting there today. But that woman is the reason why I’m standing here right now.”

“Time and time again, it just literally felt like the world has been against us,” he said. “Yet through her endless love and sacrifice, she helped build me up in the midst of all the struggle.”

“Mom, words cannot express how grateful I am for you and your efforts and I want you to know that I will never take any of it for granted,” he said.

Mayor Phil Kramer also noted that Rojek was raised in a one-parent family.

“For a young person to (earn the Eagle rank) and to do it with one parent is just an amazing, amazing feat,” Kramer said.

“When Michele came up to me (to speak at the COH), there was an urgency about her, a love for her son that made me know that I was coming today,” Kramer said. “She just oozed a love for her son. It’s what carried him through and her family through to bring him to this point.”

Eddie Reeves, Rojek’s Scoutmaster when he joined Troop 113, spoke of Rojek’s “determination.”

“Joey was so super-focused,” he said. “He was the Scout that you had to look for him because he was very quiet.”

“And then he came into his own,” Reeves said. “He became our Senior Patrol Leader. He earned their trust, and he earned their respect, and they elected him leader.”

Andrea Tyson, Rojek’s merit badge mentor, picked up on that theme.

“He was the most driven, focused person I ever met,” she said.

“He’s always been popular with the boys and they listen to him because he’s always told them truisms,” she said.

Rojek’s uncle, Daniel, first brought him to the Troop where Daniel was once a Scout.

“Joey was never a Cub Scout, but he decided one day that he wanted to be a Scout,” Rojek said.

“An Eagle Scout, that makes me really proud to say that,” Rojek said. “I was a Scout for five years, so I know it’s really difficult.”

“You’re an inspiration, Joey,” Rojek said. “A closer, a finisher. You are an awesome nephew. I think you’re just getting started. I think we are going to see a lot more from you in the coming years.”

“It takes a village, and this is my village,” Michele Rojek said during her comments. “I am one proud mother standing here.”

“I am amazed but not surprised at how well he has managed to balance the ups and downs of his life,” she said. “You have never let your struggles get the best of you. When you fall, you get right back up.”

“Today we celebrate the beginning of your new journey as an Eagle Scout,” she said. “But remember that Troop 113 will always be along on that journey. Troop 113 will always stand behind you.”

“We all love you, we are always here for you, and I am so proud of you,” she said.

Rojek, whose Eagle project was restoring the kiosk and cleaning up teh trail at the John Clyde memorial Grassland Preserve in Griggstown, credited Scouting with helping him decide what his college path would be: politics and law. He said he made the decision after attending a Township Council meeting as part of a Merit Badge requirement.

“Scouting opened up many doors that I was able to walk through to get me to where I am right now,” he said.

Speaking to his fellow Scouts, Rojek said, “Getting here was challenging, however, I want all of you to challenge yourselves as well. At the end of the day, you will only ever gain anything from Scouting if you push yourself.”

“I want you to cherish your time in Scouting, because before you know it, you’re going to be standing right here, leaving the nest as an Eagle as well,” he said. “But don’t forget that true growth comes from challenging yourself and being able to set the bar that much higher.”

