Job Training Offered For Residents Impacted By Covid-19 Pandemic

Township residents whose employment was adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic may qualify for a free job training program.

The training program is sponsored by the township, the Somerset Community Action Program and Raritan Valley Community College.

Under the program, the township will pay for attendees’ tuition, supplies for training, transportation and child-care services.

To qualify, residents must show that they:

Experience a loss of work income due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Been unemployed anytime during the pandemic since March 9, 2020.

Still looking for work as a result of the pandemic.

Work hours been reduced due to the pandemic.

Desire to change careers as a result of the pandemic.

There are also income limits that must be met.

Office hours to discuss the program will be held at 935 Hamilton Street from January 10 to February 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays and 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays.

For more information, visit the Training Initiative Program webpage.



