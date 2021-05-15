Jessica Levin Promoted By International Association

Jessica Levin.

A township resident has been promoted to the role of Chief Operations Officer for Abacus Worldwide LLC, an international association of independent accounting, consulting and legal firms.

Jessica Levin joined Abacus in 2020 as North America Regional Director, focused on the United States and Canada in three areas: Membership Recruitment/Retention, Membership Engagement and Member Referrals/Collaboration. In the time since, Levin has taken on additional challenges leading many of the association’s global strategic and operational initiatives.

“Jessica has stepped in over the past six months to take on more and more responsibility for pushing our goals and plans forward,” Julio Gabay, President and CEO of Abacus Worldwide, said in a press release. “Her experience working with professional service firms has helped refine and direct the practical execution of our strategy. We wanted her title to better reflect her global role within the organization.”

Abacus Worldwide is an international association of independent accounting, consulting and legal firms focused on connecting like-minded quality firms for the sole purpose of providing member firms with the knowledge and resources they need to grow in today’s multifaceted business environment.



