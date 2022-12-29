January Virtual And In-Person Schedule For Quail Brook Senior Center

Register at any of the six Somerset County-operated senior centers and join the fun activities and programs available in January, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Managed by the county’s Office on Aging and Disability Services, the senior centers provide a wide range of programs for lifelong enrichment in a social and uplifting atmosphere to positively impact the overall health of aging adults. It is free to register at the county-operated senior centers.

Lunch

Invite a friend or neighbor to join you for lunch! All county-operated senior centers provide a nutritionally balanced lunch on Monday through Friday, for a suggested donation of $2.50 for anyone age 60 and above. Menu choices include a hot meat-based or meatless entrée or a cold meat-based or meatless boxed lunch. Senior center clients must make reservations before 10 a.m. on the previous business day.

Closures

There will be no in-person, hybrid or virtual classes and programs on New Year’s Day observed (Jan. 2) and Martin Luther King’s Birthday (Jan. 16).

Virtual and Hybrid Programs

Hybrid programs occur simultaneously, in person with an instructor and virtually via Zoom. Hybrid and virtual programs are noted throughout the schedule.

Members of any senior center can attend any virtual class. Virtual classes only have room for 25 people.

Zoom is a secure, video-based, user-friendly, online platform that can be accessed through a smartphone, tablet, or computer that allows residents to see and hear others. Participants can join Zoom meetings through a web browser without downloading any applications or software.

Participants need cameras (audio and video) to join virtual programs.

Learn how to use Zoom or sign-up for a virtual tour, at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us. To register for a virtual program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us.

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

(Hybrid) Stretching with Allison – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the day off right by stretching in a chair and then standing to keep the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy. Stretching will help maintain the range of motion in joints. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously also offered via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) The Regime 2022: Exercise with Allyson – Mondays & Fridays, 2:15 p.m. Mondays (Upper Body + Mid-Section) and Fridays (Head-to-Toe). Join this exercise class and begin a new journey to fitness with a head-to-toe workout using intervals of weights, stretching, and aerobic movements. In this class, participants will lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation, boost confidence, and maybe even spur weight loss. **There will be no classes on Jan. 2 and 27. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and sneakers and bring water. Participants can practice exercises while either standing or sitting, with modifications and with or without hand weights. All levels of skill are welcome. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(NEW) (Virtual) Geri-Fit with Quail Brook Senior and Trained Instructor Karen Jesse – Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11 a.m.Rebuild strength that has been lost through the aging process with Geri-Fit, an exercise program that supports a higher level of functioning in older adults. The program is practiced while seated in a chair and incorporates strength training, stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. This unique and beneficial evidence-based exercise program is facilitated for 45 minutes, two times per week, over 12 weeks for a total of 24 classes. **Standing is optional. The class size is limited to a minimum of 12 participants and a maximum of 24. Participants need a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs. to begin), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout.**

(Virtual) Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing with Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being through the practice of yoga and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their daily stress. **There will be no class from Jan. 17 through Feb. 7. To register call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

(Hybrid) Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout and build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. **To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Wellness Center.**

(Hybrid)Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula – Thursdays, 10 a.m. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. In this class, expect to practice gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner and it’s a great way to maintain mental and physical health.

(NEW) Jan. 3, 10 a.m. – “Excellence in Agriculture” by Farm Assistant Shannon Oiler, Norz-Hill Farm. Learn about New Jersey’s agriculture industry and three major issues including agricultural viability, protecting the dairy industry and commercial livestock facilities. The discussion will be presented by agricultural expert Shannon Oiler who qualifies to compete for the “Excellence in Agriculture Award” in January.

Jan. 3, 12:30 p.m. – “Native American Culture” by Educator Danielle Crigler, Museum of Early Trades & Crafts. Gain insightful knowledge about Native American culture and the ongoing struggles of modern Native American communities. This presentation will highlight the stories about Native American Culture and the struggles they endured, which were often buried in history books. Some of the topics discussed will be forced misidentification on birth certificates and census data and forced assimilation into settlers’ religion and culture.

Jan. 4, 10:30 a.m. – Crooners with Musician, Composer, Bandleader, Sound, and Music Production and Member of the Raritan Valley Trombone Quartet Jim Lutz. Enjoy the beautiful sounds of the trombone as Jim Lutz plays songs from famous crooners such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Bing Crosby and invokes images of a smokey ballroom full of people swaying to the music of yesteryear.

Jan. 19 & 26, 12:30 p.m. – Canasta with Karen Maur. Join fellow Canasta enthusiasts for a game of tactics and strategic thinking.

(NEW) Jan. 5, 1 p.m. – “4-H is Tops” by 4-H Volunteer and Administrative Assistant Amanda Hess, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Learn about the interesting projects that 4-H members and volunteers manage, such as animal rearing, agriculture-based, and space science. Find out why the United States-based organization and its 62 youth-based groups have been so successful for 100 hundred years. Quail Brook seniors will have an opportunity to partner with a 4-H youth group and get involved with a project that could be showcased at the 2023 Somerset County 4-H Fair.

Jan. 6, 9:30 a.m. – Mahjong with Sylvia Rubin. Play this fascinating game fueled by skill, strategy, and luck. This is a six-week series open to beginners and to those who need a refresher course. **For more information, and to reserve a spot contact the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213.**

Jan. 6, 10:30 a.m. – “Practically Pleasing: Decorative Arts at Acorn Hall” by the Morris County Historical Society (MCHS). Gaze upon outstanding and beautiful decorative arts that have a practical purpose found in the original rooms at the Acorn Hall Museum. Participants will see items from a bygone era through photographs and film including ceramics, glassware, metalware, textiles, furniture, carpets, wallpaper and more. Acorn Hall is on the New Jersey and National Register of Historic locations.

Jan. 6, 1 p.m. – “Taking Charge to Recharge” by Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Learn how to recharge your attitude and brain to increase mental acuity and re-spark your zest for life.

Jan. 9 & 23, 11 a.m. – Tai Chi Chair with Bobbi Joels, Healing Hands/Calming Touch. Improve your balance, flexibility, range of motion, strength, energy, and pain levels by practicing Tai Chi

Chair, which is perfect for participants who have balance issues. Gain other health benefits such as stress reduction and peace of mind.

Jan. 11, 10:30 a.m. – Ping Pong & Shuffleboard Competition. Take a fun approach to exercise by playing Ping Pong, a game ranked the third largest sport after football and cricket and played by more than ten million people globally. Participants can also play Shuffleboard, a game that requires precision, some strength and competitiveness. **Teams and individuals are welcome.**

Jan. 13, 10:30 a.m. – “Stroke Clinic” by Stroke Coordinator Maria Bartman, St. Peter’s University Hospital. Learn about the symptoms, treatment, medication, rehabilitation, and how race and age play a factor for people that suffer from a stroke. Nearly 800,000 people in the United States have this medical condition and every 40 seconds someone has a stroke.

Jan. 13, 12:30 p.m. – “The Spirit of Making Spirits” by Camden Winkelstein, Bellemara Distillery. Learn all about spirits including the chemistry, process, and vernacular such as “grain to glass” and “mashing.” Find out how a local distillery uses local farm products and blends traditional Scottish production techniques with American innovations. Discover how ingredients are grown, the bottling process and all the steps in between, such as the timing, the equipment used, calibrations, and industry standards.

Jan. 17, 12:30 p.m. – PT Circuit Training by Ryan Lumia, DPT, Performance Rehab. Get your endorphins cranked and crank up your New Year’s resolution to improve your mind/body/spirit health with Physical Therapy Circuit Training, which targets the part of your body weakened by illness, surgery, lack of use, etc. Circuit training will help improve your endurance and upper/lower body fitness.

(NEW) Jan. 17, 12:30 p.m. – Exercise Bingo Bonanza. Gain health benefits when playing this hybrid game of exercise and intellect. Participants who play can boost their concentration, improve coordination, decrease stress levels, and engage with others.

Jan. 18, 10:30 a.m. – Karaoke 2023 with Quail Brook Participant Crystal. Belt out your best with a group or by yourself for a chance to win a prize. Singers will be judged by the audience.

Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s Support Group with Facilitator and Guest Speaker Kaylee White, Princeton Medical Institute. Get emotional and psychological support, tips, knowledge, and information in a supportive environment. This group is for caregivers, individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others who are dealing with the impact of this disease. **This support group meets monthly. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m. – “Broadway Divas” by Sam Caponegro. Sit back and enjoy this discussion about Broadway Divas. Learn what attributes a “Diva” possesses, and watch film clips of the multi-talented, larger-than-life icons including Al Jolson, Fanny Brice, Eddie Cantor, and Ethel Merman are just a few.

(NEW)Jan. 24, 12:30 p.m. – “Phishing, Smishing, and Senior Scams” by the Franklin Township Police Department. Learn about some of the top scams targeted at the senior population and find out how to protect yourself from scams such as the grandparent scam, government imposter, elder financial abuse, false investments, and phishing/smishing through your computer or cell phone.

Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m. – Brain Busters & Games Galore. Brush up on your wits with Sudoku and boost your vocabulary with Scrabble and Boggle during a friendly competition to help stimulate your brain health. Participants will stop at different stations to learn how to play new games.

Jan. 27, 10:30 a.m. – Doo Wop ‘Til You Drop with Bill Turner and the Blue Smoke Band. Pay homage to Rock-and-Roll. Dance up a storm to this blend of rhythm and blues and Doo-Wop. Bandleader Mr. Bill Turner was a former member of Bill Haley & the Comets and founder of the Blue Smoke Band.

Jan. 30, 10:30 a.m. – “Fire Safety” with the American Red Cross. Learn how to protect your family against fire, find out what action to take if there is a fire in your home or elsewhere, and discover how to make your home fire-resistant. **Participants can have a free smoke alarm installed in their home by the Red Cross.**

Jan. 31, 12:30 p.m. – “Central Jersey Housing Resource Connection” by Susie Suter. Learn about this organization which provides Somerset County residents with programs and services to connect people to affordable housing opportunities. The organization also provides outreach programs to help educate renters and potential buyers about new housing guidelines, the law, financial criteria and financial counseling services (individual or group/family).



