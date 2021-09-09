Jain Center Of NJ Donates Chromebooks To Board Of Education

The Chromebooks were awarded to district officials during the Center’s annual school supply giveaway to Center children.

Students enrolled in the school district’s Road to Success program will get a little help from the Jain Center of New Jersey on Cedar Grove Lane.

That help is in the form of 75 Chromebooks the Center donated to the Board of Education on September 8.

For Center members, adherents of Jainism, the gift is a way for them to honor one of their 24 gods, Lord Mahavira.

Donations to students come during the annual celebration of Paryushan Parva, said Siddarth Shah, a former vice-president of the center.

“This is a most auspicious week,” he said. “People do a lot of fasting, a lot of chanting, a lot of scholars come and talk about Jainsim.”

“A lot of activities go through these eight days, and one of the days is selected to distribute the school items to children,” he said.

Giving the Chromebooks to the school district “symbolizes giving gifts to needy children,” Shah said. “Chromebooks are needed for learning, teaching, many things.”

“We do believe in education,” he said. “Every child should be educated. We do what we can … for the children and everybody else.”

The presentation to schools Superintendent John Ravally and Orvyl Wilson, program director for the Road to Success, was made during the Center’s distribution of school supplies to members’ children.

The program’s mission is “to prepare enrolled students to graduate high school and be college and/or career ready, by providing individualized course studies, social and emotional learning, counseling services, and a supportive school atmosphere, according to the District’s web site.

“What a great day it is,” Wilson said to the crowd of several hundred people in the Center’s auditorium. “Tomorrow is the beginning of our school year, and we understand the excitement that first day of school brings, and all of the hope and all of the culmination of getting ready for a successful school year.”

“On behalf of the RTS students … I want to just thank everyone for this generous donation of Chromebooks,” he said. “I can tell you that the students who receive them will be excited and will put them to great use.”

Ravally echoed Wilson’s sentiments.

“To know that a community such as your community and the Franklin community in general can come together and support the kids that … need the support most, it is much appreciated,” he said.

Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan (D-At Large) helped broker the deal to get the donation.

“I’m so happy to participate in this occasion,” he said. “The donation to Franklin BOE will go a long way.”

“There are 35 to 40 kids who go through the (RTS) program every year, and these laptops will help them get up to speed and excel at their education,” he said.



