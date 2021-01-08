Quantcast

Interfaith Hospitality Network Gets New Name

SOMERVILLE – The Interfaith Hospitality Network of Somerset County will be known by a new name now that the year has turned: HOME of Somerset County, Inc., according to a press release from the organization.

The new name reflects the nonprofit agency’s four core components: housing, outreach, multifaith, and empowerment, according to the release.

“We are excited about beginning 2021 with a new name and renewed commitment to address family homelessness and help at-risk families gain independence and end the cycle of poverty,” Alyssa Martini, executive director of HOME, said in the release. “With the COVID pandemic and rising unemployment, at-risk families need a home more than ever.”

“The community and our member congregations have been incredibly supportive over the last 10 months as we continue to combat family homelessness,” she said in the release.

HOME of Somerset County provides emergency shelter, transitional housing and support services to families throughout Somerset County, supported by a network of volunteers from more than 30 religious congregations in the county.

For more information about HOME of Somerset County, visit www.homescnj.org.

