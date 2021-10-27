In Your Opinion: Ward 5 Election – Kashinsky Throws Down Gauntlet To Vassanella

By Robert “Kash” Kashinsky.

Councilperson Vassanella,

As the Ward 5 candidate, I publicly request a debate on the issues facing Franklin Township. Voters deserve to see for themselves who is the best candidate to represent them.

The debate will be online either this Saturday, October 30, or Sunday, October 31, from 7-8 p.m. Please choose the date of your convenience. The moderators will be an individual of your choosing and another of mine. If available, perhaps Mr. Bill Bowman and Mr. Malik Lyons would be willing to assist in this capacity.

Our community can tune in LIVE! After the debate we will both be able to post the recording on social media. Our community deserves the ability to make an INFORMED decision.

Please respond expeditiously so we can make the necessary arrangements. Your cooperation in assisting our neighbors is anticipated and appreciated.



